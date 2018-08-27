On the Market: 11.5 Acres in North Buffalo

Colvin Estates West? An infill opportunity awaits in North Buffalo, west of the Colvin Estates subdivision, and for sale by Plaza Group.
The 11.5-acre development site has access from both Delaware Avenue and Colvin Boulevard, though the Colvin parcel is narrow and might only be wide enough for a narrow private road with houses on one side if residential development is pursued. There are a total of four parcels: 2629 and 2633 Delaware Avenue, 520 Colvin Boulevard, and an unaddressed parcel in the center.
Unlike the Colvin Estates site, there does not appear to be land set aside for a trail or light rail line through the property. Many of the Taunton Place neighbors to the south have encroached onto the property however (below).
Get Connected: Plaza Group, 716.874.4880