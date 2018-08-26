Norb’s Corner: Late Summer Days

I got up a little earlier than usual one morning this week, and it was dark enough that I had to turn a few lights on. I didn’t really have to “turn them on”, we have battery operated, motion detecting lights that come on when we enter the room. I did manage to get up before the songbirds woke though. I was half tempted to make enough noise to wake them up in revenge but I was enjoying the quiet.

I made my breakfast and went to my front porch to eat. The moon was still up, but it was very slowly setting. The porch was also dimly illuminated by the street light on the corner. Between the two of them, there was just enough light so I wouldn’t walk into something.

I watched as a rabbit started to cross my front yard until it spotted me. It froze hoping I didn’t see it and stared at me with its big brown eyes, watching to see what I was going to do. You are never going to win a staring contest with a wild rabbit. It never blinked once. When it decided I wasn’t a threat, it continued across my yard and disappeared behind my neighbor’s house.

The neighborhood was silent except for the sound of crickets, a dog barking in the distant valley and the low, hum of traffic from a few blocks away. Quiet that is, until my neighbor started his car to go to work. Our neighborhood is relatively peaceful though. A number of my neighbors are retired and they don’t they don’t have to leave early in the morning to go to work. I would call it a sleepy little neighborhood. You can’t get anywhere by going thru my neighborhood either, so the only cars I see are residents and people that are lost.

I’ve been trying not to listen to the naysayers talking about the end of summer, trying to pretend they are wrong and these long, lovely days will never end. But in the early mornings, I can smell, hear and feel fall coming.

The evenings are still long enough to fool us all into thinking that’s there’s still time. And we’ll delay dinner until 7 PM if we have to, to take advantage of that time. We can still play cards outside till dark but then we have to move inside till bedtime. Gone are the nights of sitting on the porch swing till 9 or 10 at night.

Soon it will be time to change the clocks and the clock in my car will be right again. I never did learn how to set that damn thing. How does that axiom go? Is it fall back or fall forward? We must have 12 or 15 clocks that will need resetting. There’s our vehicle clocks, alarm clocks, a clock radio, the clock on the stove, clocks on our phones and one on the microwave. The list seems endless and that’s just the downstairs clocks. It’s an all day job. Everything else resets itself.

As I think about it, I am retired with no place to go, why do I need so many clocks? The only room in my house that doesn’t have a clock is my bathroom. I get up when I am awake, eat when I am hungry and go to bed when I am tired. But I digress.

These late summer days won’t last long, I know that. The older grandchildren have gone off to college and the younger ones will be back at school before long. They won’t be spending all day with us like they did this summer until the next school vacation.

The leaves will soon start turning a kaleidoscope of colors signifying the shorter days and longer nights and we will soon be switching the position of the lawnmower and the snowblower in our garage. But all that’s for later.

Right now it is a good time to put off whatever it is you wanted do inside till after dark and step outside and just smell the air. Soon you won’t be able to breathe the fresh outside air without bundling up against the cold.

Step outside. Look at the trees, look at the sky, and enjoy the smell of freshly fallen leaves. Take advantage of these endless summer days. Walk through a park if you can or just walk around the block. Fire up the grill, cook the last few hot dogs of summer and eat your dinner outside.

I’m sorry to tell you this, but these days won’t last forever. Winter is coming with its cold winds and snow. With its icy roads and sidewalks. And it will soon be time to put on your boots and snow tires.

Norb is a writer from Lockport. He can be reached on his front porch for a few more weeks.