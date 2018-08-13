Norb’s Corner: Change the World

If I could change the world, I would stop all war.

If I could make the world a better place, I would end world hunger and end all the wars.

If I could improve the world, I would end abuse, end hunger and stop all the wars.

If I could make the world a better place, I would eliminate disease, end abuse, end hunger and end the wars.

If I could improve the world, I would be sure that every person got the respect they deserved, eliminate disease, put an end to abuse, ensure everyone had enough to eat and stop all the wars.

If I could somehow change the world, I would end poverty, ensure that every person got the respect they deserved, wipe out disease, put an end to abuse, do away with hunger and do away with all the wars.

If it were possible for me to change the world, I would stop racism, wipe out poverty, make sure that every person got the respect they deserved, eradicate disease, put a stop to abuse, do away with hunger and forbid war.

If I had the ability to change the world I would end discrimination, prevent racism, do away with poverty, make certain that every person got the respect they deserved, wipe out disease, bring abuse to an end, do away with hunger and eliminate all wars.

If there were something I could do to change the world I would end crime, put a halt to discrimination, prevent racism, get rid of poverty, make certain that every single person received the respect they deserved, obliterate disease, wipe out abuse, eradicate hunger and do away with all wars.

If there was a way I could change the world, I would make sure every child grew up with two loving parents, put a stop to crime, halt discrimination, eliminate racism, eradicate poverty, ensure that every person alive was respected, obliterate disease, do away with abuse, get rid of hunger and do away with all the wars.

If there were a way for me to change the world I would, end religious persecution, make sure every child grew up with two loving parents, put a stop to crime, halt discrimination, work to eliminate racism, eradicate poverty, ensure that every person alive was respected, obliterate disease, do away with abuse, get rid of hunger and do away with all the wars.

If there were a way for me to change the world I would, stop sexism, end religious persecution, make sure every child grew up with two loving parents, put a stop to crime, halt discrimination, work to eliminate racism, eradicate poverty, ensure that every person alive was respected, obliterate disease, do away with abuse, get rid of hunger and oh yeah, that thing about the wars.

Now that I think about it, I can stop sexism at least on a personal level by judging a person by their ability not their gender.

I can’t end religious persecution but I can become much more tolerant of people who practice a religion different from mine.

It is impossible for me to ensure every child grew up with two loving parents but I might be able to provide a positive role model to a child from a single parent household by becoming a big brother.

I will never be able to halt discrimination, however, I can avoid judging someone because they are different and chastise those who discriminate against others.

I may not be able to eliminate racism but I can treat all people alike regardless of their skin color and take to task those people that are racist.

I will never be able to eradicate poverty but I can donate to charity to help the less fortunate. Donating anonymously is it’s own reward. It makes me feel good.

I may never ensure that every person alive was respected but I can respect every person I meet no matter their station in life.

I do not have the ability to obliterate disease but by donating to charities for these diseases I may, in some small way, help to find a cure.

I can’t do away with abuse but I could work at a shelter and help those trying to escape this vile wickedness.

I will never get rid of hunger but I can donate to a food pantry to help and possibly do away with hunger for just one person even for a day.

It is impossible for me to eliminate all the wars but I might just be able to assist someone fighting their own inner demons. This might not be a war but it is to them.

If I can do these things it might not change the whole world but it might just change the world for one other person.

You might think I want to live in a world that is all lollypops, rainbows, and unicorns. Would that be such a bad thing?

Anne Frank once observed, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

