Night Watch: The Mentholatum Glows on Niagara Street

The Mentholatum at 1360 Niagara Street is a real head-turner during the day and is just as impressive at night. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation converted the former Mentholatum Company into a mix of apartments and 4,107 sq.ft. of retail space in a one-story wing on the north side of the building. The $19 million project designed by CJS Architects welcomed its first tenants early this year.
The building offers 49 residences: 37 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments and 12 two-bedroom, two-bath units. Two of the units on the first floor include woodwork from the former executive offices and original details in the lobby/vestibule have also been retained. Six units on the first floor have patios overlooking the Black Rock Canal.
All of the apartments have in-unit laundry facilities, walk-in closets, double vanities, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, high ceilings, and exposed brick outer walls. Units have been thoughtfully designed around the building’s concrete mushroom columns. In addition, the building provides an interior bicycle storage room, multi-use lobby area, outdoor recreation space, a dog wash station, and additional basement storage. Indoor parking is available for an additional fee.
“Six months into our leasing effort, interest in the Mentholatum’s residential units and available retail space remains strong, and lease up is going at a great pace,” says Ciminelli Senior Marketing Manager Andrew Schwartz. “Its convenient location has proven to be very popular among prospective tenants and new residents alike. We’ve seen a steady flow of inquiries on the retail space, coming primarily from established, local businesses looking to make the most of this vibrant neighborhood of Niagara Street. We’re very energized by the level of interest in this project.”
Apartments range in size from 850 to 1,525 square feet and rents start at $1,090. Remaining units are priced from $1,500.
Get Connected: The Mentholatum, 716.261.2689