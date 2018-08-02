New Allied Health Job Training Wing @ Gerard Place Community Center

A key alliance between two banks and Gerard Place has resulted in the development of a new Allied Health Job Training Wing at Gerard Place Community Center at 2515 Bailey Avenue. KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, has awarded Gerard Place $250,000, which will be earmarked for the creation of a medical training center that will help people get back on their feet.
Traditionally, Gerard Place provides Buffalo’s Bailey-Delavan community with access to housing opportunities, education advancements, and supportive programs for homeless and single-parent families. Through critical community outreach, the organization has made significant strides towards helping disadvantaged people to support themselves.
“This new center will not only transform Gerard Place, but the surrounding community as well,” said Buford Sears, KeyBank Buffalo Region Market President and member of the First Niagara Foundation Board of Directors. “We are excited about the life changing opportunities this new wing will bring to families working to move themselves out of poverty and into rewarding careers in the medical field.”
The new wing of the building/program will be known as KeyBank-First Niagara Foundation Allied Health Job Training Wing. The wing is part of a new community center that will be opened by Gerard Place this coming October. To start, trainees will have access to developing careers as Certified Nursing Assistants, Home Health Aides, and Licensed Practical Nurses.
The wing also has computer and simulation labs for students to test on-site which is very important when trying to balance work and home life.
“We are very grateful for the support of KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation. Right from the start, we knew that we wanted to train people in careers that Buffalo needs now,” said David Zapfel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gerard Place. This investment in our community shows the importance of partnerships as Buffalo continues to move forward for all people.”
For 18 years, Gerard Place has helped members of the community to overcome education and training obstacles, including transportation barriers and lack of childcare. The new community center and training facility will allow people to educate themselves right in their own community – the Bailey-Delavan neighborhood of Buffalo’s East Side.