Must Save Fixer-upper, Yours for $25K!

This Victorian Beauty at 325 Jersey Street on the West Side is looking for a savior. In October of 2013 it suffered a devastating fire and has been vacant ever since. From what you can see in pictures, it looks like there is substantial interior damage, but the exterior of exuberant wedding cake detail is remarkably intact. The super low price is obviously a result of the fire damage, but leaves the right buyer lots of financial room to bring this gorgeous house back to life as one of Buffalo’s grand houses. Buy it for pocket change and invest $200 grand you will have quite a nice house for a cost in the middle of the market in this neighborhood.

Here is the Pitch:

**GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY** If you are looking for a phenomenal investment opportunity in the City of Buffalo then this is the house for you. Located on Buffalo’s West Side, this house is situated in an up and coming area of the city and is close to many local restaurants, bars, and attractions. You will be in walking distance of Bread Hive Bakery, Left Bank Restaurant, Urban Roots Garden Center, and the Essex Street Pub. In addition the home sits on a quiet one-way behind the historic Karpeles Manuscript Library and Museum, and is just steps away from the beautiful Kleinhan’s Music Hall. This neighborhood is also highly commuter and bike friendly with extensive bike lanes, access to the city’s public transportation system, and just minutes away from an I-190 on ramp.

If you are interested in this opportunity please contact Sara Scime at Magavern Magavern & Grimm via phone (716) 856-3500 or submit an offer in writing via fax to (716) 856-3390. We are now accepting any and all offers.

The house is for sale by owner. The listing says it was built in 1910. But, the style to me says it is probably 10 to 15 years older than that. This is an important building that absolutely needs to be saved. At this price it is a spectacular opportunity for the right buyer. Check out the Preservation Ready Sites page for more information.

As seen just prior to the fire