Mural Alert: 465 Washington Street

A magnificent new mural is underway downtown. This is the latest AK Public Art Project to come to fruition. The canvas for the work of art is The Sinclair Building – 465 Washington Street (working title), a mixed-use building recently completed by Ciminelli Real Estate. The artist is Louise “Ouizi” Jones. According to the Albright Knox, the history of the building, as a hat manufacturer, has come into play. Ouizi will be “incorporated aspects of period design, hatpins, and flora native to Western New York” into the composition.

“Her work in Buffalo will be the largest mural of the artist’s career and the largest mural in Western New York.” – The AK

Taking a look at Ouizi’s other works, the Detroit-based artist specializes in larger than life floral designs, which she has painted all over the world. The colorful work in Buffalo will be a welcome addition to the downtown building scape. Where once there were iconic old commercial signs, broadcasting Buffalo’s bustling businesses, these days there are some opportune blank canvases to work with. This particular building was in need of an injection of life. The only thing that could be better would be mid-rise infill in neighboring parking lots (corner of Broadway and Washington).

This mural has been made possible through the generosity of Hodgson Russ LLP, Nottingham Advisors, and the New Era Cap Foundation.