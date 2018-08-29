M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Love

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up features tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Admission is free, and many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on August 3, from 10am to 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 11 am – 11:45 am

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

ArtCart—Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 12 pm – 1:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Come and explore our mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective. This landmark exhibition provides an in-depth exploration of the work of Robert Indiana, one of America’s best known but least understood artists.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Stamp Making

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This class will focus on stamp making.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 1:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

Art in the Park Tour

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent will focus on outdoor sculpture on the museum’s campus. (In the event of inclement weather, this tour will take place inside the 1962 Building.)

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Jazz and Happy Hour

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music by Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk—Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Join Albright-Knox Deputy Director Joe Lin-Hill for a discussion of the special exhibition Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective. This landmark exhibition provides an in-depth exploration of the work of Robert Indiana, one of America's best known but least understood artists.

Gallery Talk—Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 7 pm – 7:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Join Albright-Knox Deputy Director Joe Lin-Hill for a discussion of the special exhibition Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective. This landmark exhibition provides an in-depth exploration of the work of Robert Indiana, one of America’s best known but least understood artists.

Squeaky Wheel’s Animation Fest

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 7:30 pm

FREE

Auditorium

Squeaky Wheel is proud to announce the 15th Animation Fest! This free, all-ages, family-friendly affair with the famous Squeaky edge is a showcase of short animated film, featuring a variety of techniques, from hand-made film to 3D animation. Guest curated by Savion “Ineil Quaran” Mingo (D.O.P.E. Collective), we are proud to present the biggest animation fest yet, with three screenings around the city of Buffalo, each with their own unique lineup of films. Make sure to attend all three screenings to see all the films!

Among the works featured in the festival are Orisha’s Journey, an African tale of a girl named Orisha who journeys into the spirit world; Two Spirit, a reflection on the term indicating someone of native descent who possesses both male and female spirits; Mahogany Too, an experimental Nollywood sequel to the lustrous 1975 Diana Ross drama. Other works visualize the snapping boasts of Muhammad Ali; elegantly explore Brazillian dance and Yoruba spirituality through hand-painted animation; and showcase the trials of a black queer youth who tries to find acceptance. Foregrounding artists of African and Indigenous/Native descent, the screening features works from around the world, and the possibilities of science fiction courses through the veins of all three screenings.

With films by Adrian Baker, Donovan Vim Crony, Sergio Di Bitetto, Hannah R.W. Hamalian, Carrie Hawks, Adam Khalil, Zack Khalil & Jackson Polys, Elizabeth LaPensée, Laura Marguiles, Lucas Martell, Everard McBain, Teouria Morris, Abdul Ndadi, Akosua Adoma Owusu, Ibrahim Waziri, Don Jonathan Webb, and Jin Woo.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Stamp Making

Friday, September 7, 2018 ● 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This class will focus on stamp making.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Lead image: Still from Abdul Ndadi’s film Orisha’s Journey (2014)

To learn more, visit The AK.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount!

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222