Momentum Builds in Black Rock

Over the years, we’ve pointed out some low hanging fruit as far as potential renovation projects go. One building that has continually been on our radar is this one, located at 1875 Niagara Street. Hoping to see some big changes, we have posted on this building’s potential, especially when it has come up for sale. Unfortunately, the dream was never realized, which means that opportunities have been squandered. But that’s all about to change, thanks to Empire State development’s Buffalo Main Streets Initiative, which is providing funding that is literally changing the face of this section of Niagara Street in Black Rock.
This latest renovation was made possible as part of the Black Rock Village Renovation Project. For years, this building has sat virtually boarded up, with very few signs of life. Thankfully, new storefronts are in the process of being installed, and word on the street is that the owner of the building might even step up and do the right thing by rehabbing the upper portion of the facade. Now wouldn’t that be nice!
For anyone is interested, the sign on the building says that there is 3900 square feet of warehouse space available.
Get connected: 716-566-8545