Mise Eire – Mural Project Underway in South Buffalo

A new mural project is underway in South Buffalo. This time it’s the Buffalo Irish Center (BIC – 245 Abbott Rd) that is the recipient of a colorful splash of life. Titled Mise Eire, the mural is a symbol of proud Irish heritage. Artist Judi Witt of Hamburg is in the process of painting the work, which will depict a healthy cross-section of life within the Irish community, including images portraying music, dance, sports, professions, and legends.

In order to get the mural funded, a “Stone Tower” was created, adjacent to the mural, which was filled in every time someone in the community made a donation to the cause. This was an ingenious way to see the project to completion.

Altogether, this mural project has been two years in the making – no one ever said that producing murals was an easy lift. It took a mural committee a great deal of time to research the Irish heritage that makes up the various components of Mise Eire.

The mural was also made possible thanks to the Gaelic American Athletic Association of Buffalo. NY.

The BIC Mural Committee celebrates the beginning of the work on the Mural, Mise Eire.
Front Row: Mary C. Heneghan, Margaret McGrath, Judi Witt, Donna Shine
Middle Row: Sharon Charleson, Barbara Clark Kuzina, Pat Connolly, Jim Connolly
Back Row: Randy Harlach, Patricia Duggan, Kevin Duggan, Jim Shine, Ned O’Brien

