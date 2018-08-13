MADDBlazed Dinner Club kicks off with MADDBlazed CBD BBQ on Shrooms

By this time of the year, you’ve probably been to your fair share of barbecues. But I bet that you have not been to a cannabidiol (CBD) barbecue, have you? If you’re curious about the nature of a CBD BBQ, then you’re in luck, because Madd Grafix (tattoo shop) and Blazed And Diffused (CBD oils and custom blown glass art) have come together to form a MADDBlazed Dinner Club. The initial mid-afternoon dinner party will be a BBQ featuring two CBD infused veggie quesadillas and Cuban sandwiches prepared by Chef Joshua Nasca at Ashker’s (Black Rock). There will also be a dessert menu, including CBD infused ice cream sandwiches, prepared by baker Gretchen Schroeder of Schroeder’s Bakery. The CBD crystals and infused butters will be provided by The Kokoro Way, a CBD dispensary that recently opened a branch outlet, selling creams, gummies, and drinks, on Colvin Boulevard.
According to Mark Madden, owner of Madd Grafix, CBD has all of the benefits of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), without getting you high. The oil is being used by people suffering from chronic pain issues, insomnia, anxiety, cancer, and epilepsy, etc. As many states have either legalized marijuana, or on the cusp of legalizing marijuana, many people are also turning to the (legal) infusion of CBD oils into their foods and their drinks. The CBD BBQ will feature guest speakers, including a representative from WNY NORML, who will discuss the legalization of the marijuana, and the economic and health benefits. The Kokoro Way will have a number of CBD products on hand, and will also answer questions posed by curious guests. Madd Grafix will be rolling out some live art, graffiti, and beats, to add some interesting ambiance to the occasion.
Tasters can keep track of their CBW intake with coded art prints that they can take home with them.
The idea for the MADDBlazed CBD BBQ came when the owner of Blazed And Diffused, Nicholas Petrotto, decided to pick up his shop from Main Street and relocate it to Amherst Street, in the warehouse behind the tattoo shop. The new incarnation of Blazed And Diffused will function as part custom blown glass art and CBD oil retailer, part art gallery (Guerrilla Gallery), and part impromptu café, where people can chill out with artists, CBD enthusiasts, and the tatted crowd (more on that to come).
A spin-off from the this collaborative is the MADDBlazed Dinner Club, which will make the restaurant rounds in months to come.
MADDBlazed Dinner Club kicks off with MADDBlazed CBD BBQ on Shrooms
Sunday, August 19, 2018
2 PM – 7 PM
Madd Ink Tattoo | 408 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY
Madd Grafix will have BBQ stations and Ashker’s will have tables to sit down and eat
See Facebook event for details