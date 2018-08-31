Get ready! This weekend, 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry is hosting a three-day celebration dedicated to “light”. It’s called LIGHTS UP!, and it gets underway this evening. Can you imagine a world without light? Now, imagine a celebration that is dedicated to the light that lights up our lives – fire, the sun, electricity… it’s all a part of the LIGHTS UP! party.

Here’s the schedule:

glassybaby pop up | September 7, 8, and 9

Friday – September 7th, 2018

Lights Up! Garden Party with glassybaby | 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Join us as we kick off the weekend with a party in Hotel Henry’s garden. Celebrate a beautiful growing season with garden-inspired cocktails and bites. Tickets will be available for $35 and will include two cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Lights Up! Outdoor Dance Party | 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM

A public takeover of Hotel Henry’s north circle, the community is invited to celebrate the end of summer with the Lights Up Dance Party! We are closing down the street and gathering around the Spirit of Community sculpture to dance the night away. Music will play from 8:30 to 11:30 pm. VIP tickets ($38) include one cocktail, light bites, and exclusive access to Hotel Henry’s Lounge and North Patio where Zamir Gotta Zamir Bottle Service will be available.

Saturday – September 8th, 2018

Lights Up! Jazz Brunch with JazzBuffalo | 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Brunch is good, but Jazz Brunch is great; brunch is good, and brunch featuring a new menu is better. 100 Acres is working together with JazzBuffalo to bring live music to a special Lights Up brunch. Reservations required: 100acresbflo.com/#make-a-reservation

Lights Up! The Corridors Gallery Fall Show Preview | 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Grab a mimosa and explore the Corridors Gallery by Resource:Art as they transition into the Fall Show! This fall we invite them again to transform Hotel Henry’s corridors for guests and visitors to enjoy. Enjoy 100 Acres breakfast cocktails and JazzBuffalo’s staircase performance while you explore the newest installation.

Lights Up! Horsedrawn Carriage Rides with Banner Farm | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Enjoy horse-drawn carriage ride around Hotel Henry and the historic Richardson Olmsted Campus! Please email bannerfarmwny@gmail.com or call to reserve at 716.860.0777. Rides are $15 per person, cash only through Banner Farm.

Lights Up! Move & Sweat with lululemon | 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Friends that sweat together, grow together. Build some internal heat with a free fitness class designed to energize your body and light up your soul. Lace up your sneakers and get ready to move. The sun is out, bring plenty of water to drink and a mat to work out on.

Sunday – September 9th, 2018

Candle-Lit Yoga | 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Dim the lights and look within to find a little morning motivation with Soul Candy Project. Another popular collaboration, Mari of Soul Candy Project is offering a unique spin on her Sunday morning class at Hotel Henry with a dimmed, glassybaby-lit practice. Surrounded by candlelight this class will offer a unique practice centered around creating and bringing forth light. Class will be donation-based with a limited number of spots.

Brunch | 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Carriage Rides with Banner Farm | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Garden Talk | Hyperlocal How to: Harvest in the Henry Garden | 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM

How does your garden grow? Learn the basics of how plants grow and determine the best way to harvest from your plants. This includes a brief lecture on plant physiology, pruning, as well as picking and storing fruits, vegetables and flowers. Enjoy this 30-45 min FREE lecture on how plants grow, where and when to prune and pick, and how to store.

Lights up! Paella on the Patio | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Enjoy some Red & White Sangria with traditional Spanish Tapas while the giant paella is prepared over an open flame. Our guest chef, Kristine Pottle’s delicious take on this classic dish includes imported picante & dulce Spanish chorizo, chicken, shrimp, mussels, Spanish pimentón and Calasparra rice. Salads and Sides will compliment the dish, finished with a sweet treat.

