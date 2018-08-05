Kevin J. Hosey’s “Scars: Pro or Con?” is a spoken word presentation on the Buffalo resident’s thoughts on physical and emotional scars and the effects they have on each other and how we make them worse or at least keep them in our minds.
The final performance as part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival will be at 4 PM Sunday, August 5, at 125 Art Collective and Tattoo Studio, 125 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.
Kevin is known as a master of the awesome talky voice approach. Kevin J. Hosey is a writer, former award-winning newspaper journalist for more than 18 years, longtime music writer and critic on Buffalo’s original music scene, former and occasionally current radio DJ specializing in national and Buffalo original alternative music from the 1970s-1990s, Democratic committeeman (Niagara 15) on the party’s progressive wing, and a heart attack and massive open-heart surgery survivor.
He lives with his wife, photographer Val Dunne, and their dog, Harold, in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village.
