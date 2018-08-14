It’s an exciting time to be in Buffalo, especially for those who love maritime history. For the first time in generations, Buffalo is celebrating its nautical advancements, thanks to the fortitude of the Buffalo Maritime Center. If you have spent any time on or along the waters of Lake Erie, or even Delaware Lake (Hoyt Lake) for that matter, chances are that you have come across a number of the majestic historic sailing, engine powered, and row/paddle powered vessel recreations. From the Erie Traveler Canal Boat to the Lake Erie Shallop to a War of 1812 Ship Replica to The 1938 Rhodes 34 Restoration, not to mention canoes, kayaks, and rowboats, The Maritime Center is constantly busy building, launching, and sailing Buffalo’s maritime history.
On Saturday, October 6, and Sunday, October 7, the Buffalo Maritime Center will host the inaugural Buffalo Maritime Heritage Festival. This festival is long overdue, considering the incredible advancements that have been made to preserve and pay tribute to our past (and now present) achievements on our waters. The event will fortuitously be held inside and outside of The Colonel Ward Pumping Station – a site that was once proposed as the home for The Maritime Center. The two-day maritime festival will include food trucks (Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Rudy’s Kitchen, The Great Aussie Bite Food Truck), a beer tent with local brews, antique and classic boats, live music, and activities for kids.
Speaking of local brews, festival organizers are hoping that the public can help to name the special beer that is being brewed by Pressure Drop Brewery for the festival. You can leave a comment below if you have a good idea for a name.
Throughout the festival, the inside of the pumping station will be filled with vendors selling arts and antiques, up top along the balconies that overlook “the largest collection of vertical, triple expansion, steam pump engines in the world.” This is certainly a sight to behold, for people who are fascinated with this type of industrial machine workings – the historic pumps reach nearly five stories high! Not to mention a chance to step inside the impressive pumping station, which is usually off-limits to the public.
It’s time to celebrate our nautical achievements Buffalo. Come be a part of history in the making, as we get under sail with another splendid nautical movement that we can all be proud of.
Inaugural Buffalo Maritime Heritage Festival
Saturday, October 6 (10am to 6pm), and Sunday, October 7 (10am to 4pm), 2018
Inside and outside the Colonel Ward Pumping Station (2 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201), and around LaSalle Park
Free to the public
Vendors include:
Bliss Designs
Buffalo Heritage Press
Knot Your Average Grain
Lockport Art Co.
Shauna Louise Design