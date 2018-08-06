Back in March, it was announced that longtime Allentown art supply institution Hyatt’s – All Things Creative, was picking up and heading to North Buffalo. At the time, it was a quandary as to where exactly the business would be relocating, but now North Buffalo neighbors believe that they have identified Hyatt’s’ new home. The building site, owned by Ellicott Development, was formerly home to a lumber company.
The location is situated between Gordon’s and LA Fitness, and is set way back from the street (closer to Botsford than Elmwood), according to one neighbor who says that she is excited to have this new art amenity coming to North Buffalo. “Hyatt’s is celebrated worldwide and could have moved their headquarters virtually anywhere,” this neighbor noted. “I’m pleased to see a local, family-owned business celebrate their success by reinvesting in the city. There is significant development on the horizon for this section of North Buffalo and I am hopeful community members will be central to project development.”
Hyatt’s is a family owned and operated business that has been around for over 50 years. The business provides art and design tools, and supplies, for artists, architects, signmakers, designers, and all others who are visually creative. Hyatt’s was founded by Charles W. Hyatt in 1959, in a 200 square foot located at 499 Franklin Street in Allentown. The business moved to Main Street. Over the years, the business expanded, survived a fire, and ultimately became an iconic art supply outlet in Buffalo. There is a second location in Clarence. Today, Hyatt’s is owned and operated by Charles’ sons, Peter and Gregory Hyatt.
The announcement that Hyatt’s would be moving to North Buffalo took a lot of people by surprise, who couldn’t imagine bohemian Allentown without the art supply business – especially with the recent growth of the Medical Campus. At the same time, this North Buffalo commercial district has been growing steadily, and will be more convenient to a broader range of customers. Thankfully, we’re seeing a business decision that was based on location and expansion, which appears to be the norm in Buffalo these days.