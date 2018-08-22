Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Help Set the Record for the World’s Largest Fossil Dig @ Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve

On Saturday August 25 the WNY community is invited to take part in the World’s Largest Fossil Dig at Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve

Penn Dixie is hoping to break the Guinness World Record title for largest recorded fossil dig of all time. If you’ve ever thought about heading to Penn Dixie, in hopes of unearthing a prehistoric fossil, then you’re not alone. And this time, everyone will be on the hunt to find a treasure at the #1 fossil park in the U.S.

At Penn Dixie, fossil hunters hope to “Unearth the Unexpected!” The fossil park is world renowned for its treasures, which lay buried beneath the ground, just waiting to be dug up. Now, with your help, and others, Penn Dixie will be setting a world record that the entire region can talk about for years to come.

Saturday, August 25, 2018

9 AM – 12 PM

4050 North Street | Blasdell, New York 14219

(716) 627-4560

Admission is reduced to $5 per person and includes a commemorative shirt, fossil collecting bag, and all of the amazing Penn Dixie fossils that guests may collect. No fossil digging experience is necessary as volunteer stewards from several community groups will be on hand to facilitate the dig. Or, invite your friends and register a team of up to ten diggers for just $40. Stay after the dig to collect fossils and enjoy food trucks at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve.

