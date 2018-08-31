Caffeology has become a hotbed for poets in Buffalo. The Allentown café has been opening its doors to poets, who have been preforming at various capacities. One of the groups that has hosted poets at the space, Green Buffalo Productions (GBP), is now featuring a monthly Poetry Mic Night – the next event is being held on Friday, September 14. Interested talents can stay tuned to GBP online to learn about future monthly live poetry sessions.

The new monthly Poetry Mic Night was inspired by the recent success of GBP’s Publisher’s Mic Night. That event has now spun a web of poets together to form a collective.

“We wanted to give the poets of Buffalo a home to perform their work on a consistent basis. Not to mention some pretty delicious coffee and treats are also available!” – BBP

Poets who are not members of the collective are welcome to perform for a fee of $5 at the door. The Poetry Mic Night is open to the public. Poets from all over the region are encouraged to participate in this new monthly series.

Green Buffalo Productions hosts Poetry Mic Night

Friday, September 14, 2018

6pm-9pm

Caffeology | 23 Allen Street | Buffalo NY

Fundraiser for Green Buffalo Productions

Click here to submit your work

Find Green Poetry Productions on Facebook