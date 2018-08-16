Game OVER – What is it?

This game is over!
As a follow up to our “What’s Wrong With This Picture?” post on Buffalo Rising, the fun games continue with a “What Is It?” challenge. In this particular challenge, I am asking readers, “What the heck is this item?” I have been finding dozens upon dozens of these around our city streets, thrown to the curb. Every time I pick them up, more appear. Until earlier today, I was confounded by this issue. After racking my brain, I finally figured it out. Can you figure out what they are, and who is blatantly littering these around the city?
Anyone that wants to venture a guess can send an email to newell@buffalorising.com. The answer must pinpoint the object in a precise manner, not just guess that it’s litter, for example. I will notify viewers that the contest is over, by posting “GAME OVER” in the title of this post. I will also update the post, to let people know what the answer is.
I can not personally to emails, so be sure to come back to see what the answer is. The first person to email me the correct answer, wins a $25 gift certificate from Trattoria Aroma on Bryant Street in the Elmwood Village.
Patrick S. guessed that it was “a newspaper bag tear off”, which is correct! Every time enough newspapers are stuffed into the little orange bags (to keep the rain off), the deliverer is left with this tear-off, which he or she simply tosses to the ground, instead of discarding them properly. This is not only lazy, it’s an environmental hazard because they end up in the sewers, and then wind up in our fresh waters. Hopefully whoever is overseeing these newspaper delivery people can put a stop to this.
Thanks for playing!