Film Watch: Kreepie’s Kurse

If evil truly exists, does it exist inside us all? If so, is it something we are born with? Or something we learn?

Cinema Dojo and Fox Trot Productions have come together to produce a movie unlike any other. That’s because the focal character of film Kreepie’s Kurse was inspired by a real Buffalo legend.

For years, Al Baker has been playing a fictional zombie character named Kreepie. Kreepie has attended countless Buffalo fundraisers, along with his zombie cohorts at Terror Technologies. Due to Al’s incredible ability to portray a lifelike (or deadlike in this case) zombie, the character of Kreepie has been emblazoned upon the minds of thousands upon thousands of his fans. It’s truly the stuff that nightmares are made of.

If you’ve ever come across Kreepie in a zombie apocalypse setting, then you know how scary he can be. Al’s ability to play the demonic creature in real life settings is unsettling. There’s only one person that could pull it off, and that’s Al.

Al’s ability to depict a rogue zombie is what inspired film director Cameron Daboin to create an epic horror scenario where art imitates life imitating art. In the film Kreepie’s Kurse, Al portrays Kreepie. For the first time, we will learn the story behind Buffalo’s beloved zombie.

“If someone is evil, are they born evil? Or is evil a result of how we are raised and treated? How does a monster become a Monster?” asks Daboin. “Frankenstein himself was loving and caring in nature and wanted to find friendship and love. But when the townsfolk saw his appearance they called him a monster and chased him with pitchforks until he eventually turns into the monster they provoked him to be. In our film Kreepie’s Kurse our monster Kreepie deals with some of the same conflicts. He is raised in obscurity and treated like a monster his entire life. Growing up in a religious convent, the kindness of a young nun changes Kreepie and sets him upon his path of conflict… torn between what he is perceived to be, and what he really is.”

Now we will finally learn about Kreepie in his first cinematic role, starring himself. And in the end, maybe we can all learn a lesson or two from Buffalo’s most notorious apocalyptic zombie. And yes, there are some lessons to be learned… the hard way.

Kreepie’s Kurse

Cinema Dojo & Fox Trot Productions

Starring – Al Baker & Sammi Shearing

Introducing: Brianna Sheeler

Directed by – Cameron Daboin

Music by – Davis Hilowitz & Kevin MacLeod

There will be an exclusive showing of this suspense thriller’s trailer at the 16th Annual Music is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday, September 8, 2018 (11am to 2am). The trailer will be screened as part of Kreepie’s Korner at the festival.