Emotional Yet?

Don’t be frightened… it’s just a billboard!
By looking at this billboard, some Buffalonians might recoil simply by recollecting the iconic snow storm known as the Blizzard of ’77. Just when we thought that this dastardly blizzard would no longer rear its ugly head, the sobering image has reappeared in the form of artist Stephen Powers’ Emotional Wayfinding project (part of the Albright-Knox’s ongoing public art campaign).
At turns sentimental and fervent, the overall gesture of Emotional Wayfinding will inundate our landscape with playfully disruptive signs meant to reorient our relationships to our shared environment and with each other.
This particular billboard came about with the help of Buffalonians, who were asked what they liked most, and what they disliked most, about Buffalo (via tear-away postcards that were disseminated throughout the area). Powers’ public art initiative consists of over 100 signs and billboards throughout the region that are designed to get people thinking about the place where they live (learn more). It doesn’t take a genius to figure that this particular billboard was inspired by a negative emotion culled from someone’s distaste for Buffalo winters. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of people who love winter, but very few people loved the Blizzard of ’77. To this day, the storm wreaks havoc upon this city’s emotional identity, which is why it made for the ideal imagery for Powers’ Emotional Wayfinding exercise.
Alas, don’t fret. There are plenty of billboards and signs out there, all of which are designed to trigger various emotional responses from passersby. Some are nostalgic, others are endearing, and still others take the form of thought provoking street sign-esque imagery posted as a way to trigger gut reactions.
Details from Stephen Powers’s Emotional Wayfinding, 2018. Photographs by Tom Loonan.