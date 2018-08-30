Elmwood Avenue – This Garden Caretaker Gets A Gold Star

Recently, I’ve been covering a lot of litter bugs in Buffalo. Today I have decided to do the exact opposite. I would like to bring attention to a garden plot on Elmwood that I consider beyond the call of duty.

Brian Szkatulski (Hunt Real Estate) has been taking care of this garden oasis at the southwest corner of Elmwood and Breckenridge, and he gets a gold star. While this should be the norm in commercial districts, it’s not. Far too often these garden/tree plots are underplanted, or not planted at all. Combine the lush garden foliage (and healthy tree) in the garden bed, with the cascading plants and flowers in the heavy-duty planter (thanks to the Elmwood Village Association), and this is a picture perfect setting that is unlike anything that I have seen in the city.

Can you imagine if this type of gardening effort was duplicated throughout commercial districts in Buffalo? I know – it’s a long shot, but other cities have figured it out. The one that comes readily to mind is Niagara Falls on the Canadian side. I have been told that the city of Niagara Falls has partnered with botanical and horticultural organizations to create bountiful greenery along highly trafficked public thoroughfares. Maybe something similar could happen in Buffalo?