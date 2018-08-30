Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Elmwood Avenue – This Garden Caretaker Gets A Gold Star

0 Comments

Recently, I’ve been covering a lot of litter bugs in Buffalo. Today I have decided to do the exact opposite. I would like to bring attention to a garden plot on Elmwood that I consider beyond the call of duty.

Brian Szkatulski (Hunt Real Estate) has been taking care of this garden oasis at the southwest corner of Elmwood and Breckenridge, and he gets a gold star. While this should be the norm in commercial districts, it’s not. Far too often these garden/tree plots are underplanted, or not planted at all. Combine the lush garden foliage (and healthy tree) in the garden bed, with the cascading plants and flowers  in the heavy-duty planter (thanks to the Elmwood Village Association), and this is a picture perfect setting that is unlike anything that I have seen in the city.

Can you imagine if this type of gardening effort  was duplicated throughout commercial districts in Buffalo? I know – it’s a long shot, but other cities have figured it out. The one that comes readily to mind is Niagara Falls on the Canadian side. I have been told that the city of Niagara Falls has partnered with botanical and horticultural organizations to create bountiful greenery along highly trafficked public thoroughfares. Maybe something similar could happen in Buffalo?

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments