Sinatra & Co. Named South Aud Block Developer

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has selected Sinatra & Company Real Estate as preferred developer for two parcels on the South Aud Block, adjacent to the Explore & More Children’s Museum. Sinatra’s “Heritage Point” would include two buildings of up to five stories and include 71,000 square feet of retail and office space along with 41 market rate and affordable apartments. They would be built on Parcels A2.2 and A2.3 below.
ECHDC issued an RFP in July 2017 for the sites with six developers attending a pre-bid meeting and three submitted proposals from Douglas Development, Savarino Cos., and Sinatra.
The land will be sold to Sinatra for $1 and ECHDC will provide $2 million to construct the historic street grid.
Sinatra intends to complete the project in May 2020 and has secured parking for the project in HARBORCENTER across the street.