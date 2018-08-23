Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: One Buffalo River Place Sold

A warehouse complex in the First Ward has a new owner.  Lumen Power Technologies LLC purchased One Buffalo River Place along with 8 and 11 Bolton today for $800,000.  Buffalo River Place Inc. was the seller.  The 106,000 sq.ft., four-acre property had been listed for $1 million earlier this year.

A Google search and NYS Corporation Database search for Lumen Power Technologies came up empty.  There is a Lumen Technologies Inc. in Rye, New York that “designs, manufactures, and markets lighting products. Products include “ceramic lamps, optical components, pulsed and direct current arc lamps, and power supply and fiber optic illumination systems.”

 

