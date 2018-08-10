Done Deal: 798 Elmwood Avenue Sold

The attractive three-story building at the northwest corner of Elmwood and Auburn has traded hands. Backus Realty’s AMB Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased the mixed-use building yesterday for $720,000. Amherst-based AJM Development LLC was the seller. It last sold for $601,000 in 2012.
The property contains two apartments and 2,000 sq.ft. of retail space. It was renovated and expanded with a retail addition in 2004 by Paul Johnson.
