Corner of Allen and Wadsworth getting a Facelift

Back in February, I reported that a cornerstone building in Allentown was going to be getting a facelift. The team behind the project is Zimsala Management, with Bill Zimmermann at the helm. Earlier today, I passed by the building, which was in the process of being rehabbed. The old storefront windows have now been removed, and a total restoration is currently underway, according to Zimmermann.
I asked if the building owner had a tenant in mind, and the answer was nothing yet.
Earlier this morning I was talking with my mother in law. I asked her what she felt the neighborhood was missing, and she said that she would love to see an old world bakery. “Remember Balistreri’s Bakery on Niagara Street?” she asked. “It’s too bad that they aren’t in the city anymore. It would be great to have a bakery of that nature in Allentown.”
I agree. It would be great to see a new bakery of that sort (specializing in bread and cakes) open somewhere in Allentown, or anywhere in Downtown Buffalo for that matter.
I don’t think that a bar or restaurant would open at the corner of Allen and Wadsworth, because there is a moratorium on liquor licenses in Allentown, according to a number of residents and community leaders. Whether anything is being enforced is another question.
If that is the case, what would you like to see open in this building? What is Allentown missing, in your eyes?