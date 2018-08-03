Construction Watch: Symphony Circle Active Living

The Symphony Circle Active Living project at 271-291 North Street is going vertical. Ellicott Development is constructing the $30 million senior living facility. It will be three-stories fronting North Street but four stories in the rear.
The 148,000 sq.ft. complex encompassing 119 one and two-bedroom units will have significant green space both in front of and behind the building. Services will include chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, in-unit laundry, full kitchens, scheduled activities, chauffeured transportation, 24/7 emergency response systems, and security. The building will also feature a theater, great room, fitness center, library, beauty salon, business center, private dining room, bistro, and activity center.
Silvestri Architects designed the project.