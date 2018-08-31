Construction Watch: Park Meadow Place

At 2040 Delaware Avenue, Ogiony Development is building a four-unit townhouse project, Park Meadow Place. It is being constructed on a site that was previously occupied by a single-family home with a small doctor’s office. Residences will have approximately 2,450 sq.ft. of living space and two-car garages with access from a rear laneway.
From the Hunt Real Estate Listing:
Now available for Pre-Sale, luxury townhomes at Park Meadow Place. There will be four townhome style units, each featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The exterior will be constructed of stucco and stone in traditional Tudor style. Featuring an open first floor living space, vaulted second floor ceilings, and a desirable, convenient location, you won’t want to wait to reserve your unit. The owner is willing to customize the finishes on the inside or sell it as a shell for you to finish with your contractors!
Prices start from the $600’s. Patrick J. Marabito, AIA is project architect.