Construction Watch: Nickel City Lofts

Glendale Development has nearly wrapped up its adaptive reuse project at 31 Barker Street near Main Street . The building, dubbed Nickel City Lofts, formerly housed Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio.  It features 21 market-rate apartments and commercial space along with 21 indoor parking spaces.

Available apartments include one and two-level two-bedroom units prices from $1,800 to $2,100 and three-bedroom units on two or three levels starting at $2,600.  Units feature high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundries.

The $4.99 million adaptive reuse project was designed by Silvestri Architects.

