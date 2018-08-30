Construction Watch: Nickel City Lofts

Starting Thursday, June 14, Jony James Band will take on a Thursday night residency at Lucky Day Whiskey Bar. Come knock a few old fashioneds back and listen to one of our favorite blues bands.

About Jony James Band:

Jony James is overflowing with soul. It drips down from his hands onto his guitar, in lyrically urgent bends and intense ethereal assaults. It pours out through his weathered, leathery voice, telling vivid, open-minded tales of a tumultuous life. His jovial, yet pensive nature is evident in both his music and stage presence.

Born in Buffalo, New York, Jony was raised in Chicago, which was full of Blues, Motown and Soul influences. B.B. King, Albert King, Otis Rush, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix, were among those influences and are evident in his playing.

By the age of 17, Jony was playing Blues Clubs on the south side of Chicago, with local Blues legends such as Eddie Taylor, Willie Williams and J B Hutto, among others. After touring with Hutto and chasing Hendrix to Europe, Jony settled in Canada, playing with the Native American “Roadhouse Band from Six Nations” and finally the Matt Minglewood Band from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

In the 90’s, Jony returned to Buffalo and began playing and writing his own material. After independently producing and releasing three albums of original music, Blue Wave Records signed Jony and released “In This World” to international acclaim.

The second Blue Wave release titled, “What About Tomorrow”, is currently available and has got some heavyweights in the Blues Industry very excited. To experience original “Survival Blues”, you must listen to the Jony James Blues Band.