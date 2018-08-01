Construction Watch: Goodrich Ramp

Construction on the new Ellicott-Goodrich parking ramp on the Medical Campus is winding down. The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) tore down the site’s aging 900-space ramp that was owned by the City and is replacing it with a new ramp with 1,814 spaces spread across eight levels.
The $45 million ramp’s lower levels opened late last year. In a unique deal, revenue from the ramp is expected to reach $15 million over the next 30 years and the medical campus and City will each receive 40 percent of the funds. Residents in communities adjacent to the medical campus will control how the remaining revenue is reinvested into their neighborhoods.
A skybridge connects the fourth level of the ramp to the second floor of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital to the south.