Construction Watch: Dash’s Market

There is perhaps no better way to see Buffalo and grasp what it is about than a tour on the Open-Air Autobus of The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, architecture & Culture. 2018 is its 12th season. It is the best way to get around and see, hear, and smell Buffalo (ahh, toasted oats, chicken wings, charcoal-grilled hot dogs!).

The Campaign’s Open-Air Autobus tours are fundraisers for the group’s wide-ranging preservation work, and are built on 30 years’ worth of architectural and historical research in the course of preservation activities. The tours reflect its character: Passionate, lively, and knowledgeable.

By doing a tour, you are doing good: The Campaign is a charitable organization chartered by the New York State Dept. of Education, and revenues are plowed directly back into local historic preservation. The Campaign’s tours are popular, informative, well-done. We are the go-to organization for the general public and experts alike.

The Campaign’s signature tour is The Buffalo Whirlwind Tour. Besides the fun of traveling in the open air, you’ll see scores of beautiful buildings and houses by prominent national and international architects and the streets and neighborhoods. The tour starts with the foundation of modern Buffalo, and modern urban America: The building and grounds of what was the Buffalo State Hospital, designed by H.H. Richardson and Frederick Law Olmsted, conceived in 1870. We end with the Heath House by Frank Lloyd Wright of 1904. In between, you’ll see world-altering industrial architecture, the preening mansions of Delaware Avenue, and the prototype for the skyscraper, Sullivan’s Guaranty Building.

It is all put in context for you, as the markers of Buffalo’s progress through the years are pointed out:

• Kleinhans Music Hall

• First Presbyterian Church

• Ellicott Square by Daniel

Burnham & Co.

• St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral by Richard Upjohn

• The Canal District

• Niagara & Lafayette squares

• Millionaires’ Row

• Allentown Historic District

• Delaware Historic District

• City Hall and Old County Hall

• Theater Historic District

• Bidwell, Chapin, Lincoln parkways

The Whirlwind tour is an astounding 90-minute tour of a great American city, given by passionate experts and participants in the great preservation issues of the day.