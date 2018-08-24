Construction Watch: Colvin Estates

Marrano Homes is off to a strong start at Colvin Estates. The region’s largest homebuilder has pulled building permits for 21 of the 34 lots available in the second phase of the North Buffalo subdivision. A sign says just six home sites remain.
Marrano is offering five two-story home designs with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space. Prices start at $330,000.
The two dozen homes constructed by Burke Builders in the project’s first phase were sold in the $225,000 to $310,000+ range. Burke owns six of the lots in the second phase. Marrano has purchased the balance of the subdivision site and expects to construct an additional 68 homes in future phases as Rachel Vincent Way will ultimately extend to Starin.
Marrano has previously built market-rate, affordable, and luxury condominiums in the city. Their work includes infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woods and Main LaSalle Place subdivisions; and, the Harbour Pointe condominiums in Waterfront Village.
Get Connected: Marrano Homes, 716.809.8675