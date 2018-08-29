Construction Watch: 297 W. Utica Street

A new apartment building is underway at 297 W. Utica, just west of Elmwood Avenue. The three-story building will include ground-floor parking for nine cars and eight apartments on the upper floors. A residential structure on the site was demolished to make way for the new build.
Apartments will be two-bedroom units with approximately 1,200 sq.ft. of living space. There is a studio apartment on the ground floor.
Whitesand Family L.P. is the developing the project designed by Dean Architects PLLC. It is located adjacent to, and takes design cues from, a two-building apartment complex at 305 W. Utica. That $2.7 million project by FJF Development was completed in 2011 and features garage parking and eighteen apartments.