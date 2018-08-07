Construction Watch: 166 Chandler Street

Rocco Termini has wrapped up construction at 155 Chandler Street while his next project on the Black Rock street is fully-underway across the street. Termini purchased the 43,200 sq.ft. 166 Chandler in February 2016 for $250,000.
Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. The addition will house Thin Man Brewery’s brewing operations. A tasting room with eight bowling alleys in the existing building will have views of the brewing area. Thin Man will be canning at the location to distribute across the eastern United States. One floor of the existing building will house wood cask barrels with a banquet room serving specialty cask beers.
Two other tenants have been announced. Salon in the City Suites will bring beauty and spa services to the blossoming area. It will house nine beauty professional suites that can be customized for each specific need of the suite ‘owner’. Husband-wife team of Jess Lasagna and Joe Hartrich will be opening a fitness center in the building. Born in Australia, F45 Training combines elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training.
Termini is also working with a potential restaurant tenant for space on the ground floor of the building.
The building has been vacant for over a decade. Peter M. Roetzer is architect for the $4.7 million redevelopment effort.