Construction Watch: 1585 Hertel

Site work is underway for a mixed-use building at the southeast corner of Hertel and Parkside Avenues.  Crews appear to be undertaking remedial work on the 7,618 sq.ft. site where a former gas station was demolished to prep for the new building.

The five-story building proposed by John and Ruthanne Daly/O’Dalaigh Real Estate LLC will include 34 apartments ranging from 500 to 1,055 square feet and ground floor retail space.  Two levels of underground parking are planned.

The $7 million project received a $500,000 grant from the Better Buffalo Fund in June.  Trautmann Associates is designing the project.

