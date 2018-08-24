Construction Watch: 1585 Hertel

Site work is underway for a mixed-use building at the southeast corner of Hertel and Parkside Avenues. Crews appear to be undertaking remedial work on the 7,618 sq.ft. site where a former gas station was demolished to prep for the new building.
The five-story building proposed by John and Ruthanne Daly/O’Dalaigh Real Estate LLC will include 34 apartments ranging from 500 to 1,055 square feet and ground floor retail space. Two levels of underground parking are planned.
The $7 million project received a $500,000 grant from the Better Buffalo Fund in June. Trautmann Associates is designing the project.