Colter Bay Updates (again) with Sliding Windows

This past May, I posted on Colter Bay’s new patio addition, at the corner of Delaware and Allen. At the time, I was not aware that the popular Allentown establishment was planning on removing all of its windows, to replace them with new sliding versions.
Now, the new windows have now been installed, helping to create a much more free-flowing drinking and dining experience between the new patios and the interior of the restaurant. It’s literally a breath of fresh air.
While the new sliding windows might not be a drastic change in appearance, they have definitely resulted in a change in atmosphere. On a nice day, there’s an unobscured view from the interior, to the patio, and onto the corner, where there is always lively activity.
Where many restaurants are adding clear glass-framed garage doors to their facades, that roll up and down to create a feeling of unobscured flow to the sidewalk/patio, Colter Bay opted for another approach due to the historic nature of the building. The owners wanted a similar feeling of openness, from the inside to the outside, and they have achieved that goal with the new sliding glass windows.
At this point in the ongoing aesthetic transitions at Colter Bay, the corner has certainly become an epicenter of energy, compares to even a couple of years ago. It’s nice to see all of these advancements coming to pass, especially for such a deserving building in Allentown.
Colter Bay | 561 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202 | (716) 436-5197