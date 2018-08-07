Built in Buffalo – Normal Bicycles

Buffalo was once a hotbed for bicycle manufacturing. The city was chock full of bicycle builders, and bike part manufacturers. That was when cycling was prominent throughout the city, and the nation.

Today, boutique bike manufacturers are making a comeback. Buffalo is blessed to have a couple of bike builders, one of which is Normal Bicycles. In coming weeks, the artisan bike building outfit is set to officially debut their first wooden bicycle model. The company recently made an appearance at the Allentown Art Festival, where owner Chris Kudla demonstrated one of his beautiful pedal-powered contraptions.

On August 24, Normal Bicycles will be proudly unveiling the Urban Scout, the company’s flagship model – the frame is made from an innovative combination of hard maple, carbon fiber, and Kevlar. Not only is this frame super sturdy, it’s also fabulous looking. The bike/frame launch will be held at Flying Bison Brewing Company.

The Urban Scout comes standard as a single speed with disc brakes for $2,950 with options to upgrade to a carbon fork and/or 11-speed drivetrain.

Normal Bicycles got its start when it secured an innovative start-up space (a makerspace) at The Foundry in September of 2017. Since that time, Kudla has been busy perfecting his designs, building prototypes, designing custom brackets, building test fixtures, and refining a production process. The bike is outfitted with standard components, which means that it can be cared for, fixed, and modified.

“We’re redefining what is normal for a bicycle,” says Chris Kudla, owner of Normal Bicycles. “Our bikes are engineered to showcase the structural benefits of wood, and we’ve created an innovative production process that delivers unique, strong, and lightweight wooden bicycles. We’re excited to launch the Urban Scout here in Buffalo.”

The superior experience of a wood bicycle will raise the bar for your transportation.

As for the Urban Scout model, Kudla says that it was designed with Buffalo terrain in mind. It’s the perfect ride for getting around the city, shopping, brewery hopping, or exploring the waterfront.

Now, it’s time to get ready for the next big thing in biking in Buffalo.

“We’re inviting everyone to join us for a launch celebration at Flying Bison Brewing Company on August 24th,” says Kudla. “It’ll be a great opportunity to see the bikes in person, ask us questions, and enjoy a Flying Bison beer.”

Normal Bicycles builds bikes to order. Delivery is within two to three weeks. More details will be available through the website normalbicycles.com in the next couple of weeks, or on Facebook.com.