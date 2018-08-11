Buffalo in the News – Local Link Roundup: 11 August 2018

Every once in a while, we come across articles about our city and what goes on here, written by national and international media outlets. Here are some of the more interesting ones we’ve come across this past week.
How to Build a Rust Belt Art Boom
Aaron Ott, the first-ever curator of public art at Buffalo’s Albright-Knox Art Gallery, talks about leading an uncommon cultural initiative across Western New York.
Tesla’s Solar Factory Is Reportedly Struggling to Meet Elon Musk’s ‘Aesthetic Demands’
Two years ago, Elon Musk promised the world that Tesla would produce solar panels virtually indistinguishable from roof tiles. But his solar factory isn’t producing panels that are to his liking yet, and that’s leading to some major production issues…
Westside Gunn Set To Collaborate With New Era
“I remember growing up in Buffalo getting shirts made in the 9th grade having my friends wear my line at 14yrs old, I’ve worked hard and never gave up,” the Fly God adds. Being the first artist from his city to sign a major label deal…
Buffalo, New York: America’s coolest summer city
Sunset on a summer night in Buffalo. Fifty-odd people are practising their downward dogs on the lawn by the waterfront, the shoreline of Canada appearing upside down between their knees. In front of them, dozens more are on the river, taking to the water in kayaks, sightseeing boats and even — because this is America — motorised floating tiki bars.