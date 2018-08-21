Buffalo Bike Tours presents B-Sides Ride

When it comes to touring Buffalo, there are a lot of options these days – walks, buses, boats… and bikes. While most of the touring companies offer fascinating looks at the city’s heritage, they pretty much all stick to the same routine of travel and story telling.

Now there is a new bike tour company called Buffalo Bike Tours, which is setting out to be a little more entertaining that the standard history and architectural tours. Marc Moscato, founder of Buffalo Bike Tours, hopes to attract added attention by “telling an alternative narrative of the city.” He’s doing this by highlighting many of the untold stories, via songs on the ukulele, humor, poetry, and keen local insight. He’s calling this unusual take on tourism the B-Sides Ride.

B-Sides Ride celebrates Buffalo’s unsung history with free bike tours, weekends in August and September.



“The B-Sides Ride is a Buffalo history tour – but instead of the usual fare of chicken wings and football, we focus on the socially aware and more provocative stories of people that have made an impact locally, nationally, and even internationally – but have largely been omitted from our public memory,” said Moscato, who recently returned to Buffalo after almost 18 years in the Pacific Northwest (Portland to be exact).

Upon returning, he decided that he wanted to take his two passions – bikes and local history – and combine them into tour packages.

In Portland, Moscato was Founder and former Executive Director of Know Your City, a nonprofit that leads tours, and was a guide for Everybody’s Bike Rentals.

Mascato hopes that he can get people to start thinking about Buffalo in ways that they never have before. Tour subject matter might include labor unrest and civil rights, LGBT, and public art. He cites a few examples about what people can expect…

Calumet Building (once the offices for the Ku Klux Klan in Buffalo)

The Kaleida Health Building (site of the 1992 Operation Rescue protests)

Martin Sostre’s Afro Asian Bookstore (a central location in the 1967 race riots)

African American history of Michigan Street Corridor

Latino history of Niagara Street

1960s political activism

On Saturdays and Sundays during August and September, Moscato will be hosting The B-Sides Ride. While the tour is donation based (pay what you will at the end of the ride), advance tickets are required at buffalobiketours.com. Moscato also hopes to work with Reddy Bikeshare to offer discounts on bike rentals. He wants the tours to be accessible by everyone.

“We’re excited to build on the Buffalo’s momentum,” Moscato said. “Buffalo is a great city for biking and we want to make this a place where both locals and visitors are outside exploring downtown on bikes.”

For more information on Buffalo Bike Tours and the B-Sides Ride, please see the FAQ online at buffalobiketours.com.

Buffalo Bike Tours presents The B-Sides Ride

Saturdays and Sundays in August & September

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Meeting location:

Burning Books | 420 Connecticut Street | RSVP needed at buffalobiketours.com

Find Buffalo Bike Tours on Facebook