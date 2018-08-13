Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Black Business Bazaar at Johnny B. Wiley Stadium

On Saturday, August 18, African Heritage Food Co-op (AHFC) will be hosting a Black Business Bazaar at Johnny B. Wiley Stadium. AHFC is teaming up with the African Heritage Economic Initiative to bring over 30 businesses together, in one venue, to sell their wares. There is a community directive at hand, that is in place to create a new marketing momentum, and a new day, for black business owners. 

For the business owners, this is a great way to test the market. For the community, this is an opportunity to check out the various wares and goods, sold by entrepreneurs who might not have access to traditional outlets.

To make it worthwhile for the vendors, the cost of the booths are being offset by $50 donations (by the business owners in the form of product) to people who can’t afford to shop, such as single mothers who don’t have much in the realm of disposable incomes.

There will also be a mobile market on that day.

Black Business Bazaar at Johnny B. Wiley Stadium

Saturday, August 18, 2018

11 AM – 2 PM

Johnnie B Wiley | 1100 Jefferson Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14208 | Dodge Street entrance

