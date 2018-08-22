Before summer is over, enjoy Frankie Primo’s +39 al fresco dining located in the heart of the theater district

The Phantom Diner series is sponsored by Urban Valet Cleaners.



For me, the attraction to Frankie Primo’s +39 is its corner location and proximity to Buffalo’s downtown Theatre District. Only a few blocks from Shea’s, Road Less Traveled, Alleyway and Irish Classical theatre it’s a great spot to have a nice dinner before your favorite show. And it’s only a few steps from some of Buffalo’s night spots as well. From the patio you can enjoy al fresco dining and ‘people-watching’ at the busy location.

If you have family living in Europe, then you probably know that +39 is the international dialing code for Italy. I didn’t know that and had to ask what it signified. The server at Frankie Primo’s (+39) explained what it was and so I was curious to see how they had dialed in the flavors of Italy.

I enjoyed a nice cold Peroni while I read the menu and started off with Arancini ($11) as an appetizer and a half order of Tagliatelle Funghi ($10) for my entrée. Warm bread was delivered to the table along with some olive oil for dipping.

When my Arancini arrived, it looked great! It was golden brown on the outside and topped with grated Romano cheese. My fork cut through the crispy exterior and I tasted the Prosciutto ham and green peas but the risotto, sadly, was undercooked. I couldn’t enjoy it so I set it aside.

The Tagliatelle had four different mushrooms in it and it was finished in a light, truffle cream sauce. I loved this dish! Mushroom dishes can sometimes be too heavy and have too much of that Umami flavor. Not so with this dish which was well balanced. The flavors of the mushrooms (Cremini, Porcini, Oyster and Portobello) didn’t overpower each other and I was able to taste some of their subtle differences. The cream sauce, flavored with truffle oil, was not heavy at all. One of the nice things about Frankie Primo’s is that you can order half-portion, full portion or family-size portions off the menu. My Tagliatelle Funghi dish ($18 for a full portion) was only $10 at the half-portion. So, if you have varying appetites at your table – you can adjust your order accordingly.

The dessert menu offers several selections which I was told are all house made (except for the gelato). They offer Gelato, Budino (pudding), Tiramisu, Affogato (espresso over ice cream) and Cannoli. I chose the Tiramisu ($8), an individual portion served in a glass jar. It tasted as expected which is to say it tasted fine. I would have liked a stronger coffee flavor from the ladyfingers, but it was enjoyable, and I did finish it.

Frankie Primo’s has both indoor and outdoor seating and has a full bar for each. They offer lunch and dinner menus along with weekly specials. Brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday and they also offer delivery through 3rd party services like Skip the Dishes.

Ambiance: Great outdoor patio. Rustic, comfortable appearance.

Menu: Salads, Pizzas, Italian apps and creative entrées with good flavors.

Service: Excellent! Friendly, helpful and on task.

Frankie Primo’s +39 | 51 W Chippewa Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 855-3739 | Facebook | Website

