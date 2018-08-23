When kids are asked about bats, chances are that they will reference Batman. They know the Batmobile, the grappling hooks, and the rest of the cool gadgets, which is all well and good. But how much do kids know about the nocturnal mammals that take flight over our heads when the sun goes down?
What goes screech, peep, and chirp in the night?
On Saturday, August 25, Tifft Nature Preserve and Ecology and Environment are hosting an evening that is dedicated to bats. It’s a chance for everyone to learn about the flying critters – what they eat, where they live, and the state of the fragile ecosystem that comprises the nature preserve.
Did you know that bats can eat up to 1,200 mosquitoes in just an hour?!
“Participants can safely observe scientific techniques in action, like mist netting for bats and luring in insects of the night.” – Tifft Nature Preserve
Bats! Shadows of the Night at Tifft Nature Preserve
Saturday, August 25, 2018
A special evening of Buffalo’s wild nightlife – a guided night hike around the Preserve | Explore the importance of bats to the local ecosystem on a guided night hike around the Preserve
Advanced registration required
Cost: $7 per participant. BMS Members save 10% | Get tickets
Ages: 5+
Photo courtesy Tifft Nature Preserve