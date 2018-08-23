Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Bats! Shadows of the Night at Tifft Nature Preserve

0 Comments

When kids are asked about bats, chances are that they will reference Batman. They know the Batmobile, the grappling hooks, and the rest of the cool gadgets, which is all well and good. But how much do kids know about the nocturnal mammals that take flight over our heads when the sun goes down?

What goes screech, peep, and chirp in the night?

On Saturday, August 25, Tifft Nature Preserve and Ecology and Environment are hosting an evening that is dedicated to bats. It’s a chance for everyone to learn about the flying critters – what they eat, where they live, and the state of the fragile ecosystem that comprises the nature preserve.

Did you know that bats can eat up to 1,200 mosquitoes in just an hour?! 

Participants can safely observe scientific techniques in action, like mist netting for bats and luring in insects of the night.” – Tifft Nature Preserve

Bats! Shadows of the Night at Tifft Nature Preserve

Saturday, August 25, 2018

Tifft Nature Preserve | 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd | Across From the Small Boat Harbor

A special evening of Buffalo’s wild nightlife – a guided night hike around the Preserve | Explore the importance of bats to the local ecosystem on a guided night hike around the Preserve

Advanced registration required

Cost: $7 per participant. BMS Members save 10% | Get tickets

Ages: 5+

See Facebook event

Photo courtesy Tifft Nature Preserve

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments