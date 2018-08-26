Ask Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeye’s to join the #BetterCup movement

I recently learned that three young Canadian activists were attempting to get Restaurant Brands International — the owners of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeye’s – to go green. They are asking the food companies to switch up their current single-use cups to ones that are fully recyclable and compostable. The activists have started a Change.org campaign, which invites people to sign their names on the petition. According to the group, upwards of 600 billion single-use cups end up in landfills each year, which are attributed to Restaurant Brands International. They also pointed to Starbucks and McDonald’s – both companies are in the research stages, to find an environmentally friendly coffee cup (learn more).
Starbucks is investing $10 million in creating a fully recyclable and compostable NextGen cup, and McDonald’s is partnering with them too.
“Together we ask Daniel Schwartz, CEO of Restaurant Brands International — the owners of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeye’s — to join the #BetterCup movement by investing in and using the NextGen cup!”
We can all help to make a difference, by signing our names on the petition page. If we can get the biggest companies to make these changes, it will be easier for smaller companies to do the same thing. By investing millions of dollars into enviro-cups, and other sustainable products, we will begin witnessing broader changes throughout the entire coffee/food industry, which will then transcend to other industries.