Artisan Pizza Tuesdays at WestSide Tilth Farm

The Buffalo pizza scene just got even more interesting. That’s because every Tuesday, people are invited to WestSide Tilth Farm’s farm stand, to order a freshly prepared brick oven pizza, topped with farm ingredients. Now, it just doesn’t get any fresher, or more natural than this. Customers have a chance to order three cheese pizzas, oyster mushroom, and an assortment of pizzas served up with seasonal toppings (lead image is a caponata pizza).
Aside from grabbing a wholesome and delicious pizza, customers can also pick up organically grown seasonal vegetables, herbs, mushrooms, and fresh cut flower arrangements. What could be better than that? This is about as convenient as it gets, especially because WestSide Tilth Farm is located in the heart of the West Side, at 246 Normal Avenue.
The farm stand is open Tuesdays until October 30, from 3pm to 7pm. Visit WestSide Tilth Farm online, or on Facebook for details.