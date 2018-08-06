Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Artisan Pizza Tuesdays at WestSide Tilth Farm

0 Comments

The Buffalo pizza scene just got even more interesting. That’s because every Tuesday, people are invited to WestSide Tilth Farm’s farm stand, to order a freshly prepared brick oven pizza, topped with farm ingredients. Now, it just doesn’t get any fresher, or more natural than this. Customers have a chance to order three cheese pizzas, oyster mushroom, and an assortment of pizzas served up with seasonal toppings (lead image is a caponata pizza). 

Aside from grabbing a wholesome and delicious pizza, customers can also pick up organically grown seasonal vegetables, herbs, mushrooms, and fresh cut flower arrangements. What could be better than that? This is about as convenient as it gets, especially because WestSide Tilth Farm is located in the heart of the West Side, at 246 Normal Avenue. 

The farm stand is open Tuesdays until October 30, from 3pm to 7pm. Visit WestSide Tilth Farm online, or on Facebook for details.

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments