ARTbreast Initiative 2018

As a way to raise awareness of the hardships of breast cancer, activist and fibre artist Susan Marie Borden, has established an initiative that aims to draw attention to the issue through artistic means. Cleverly, Borden decided that the best way to raise funds, without being a non-profit, was to have people create art that could then be auctioned off.

“This was more about giving voice to the cause, than the level of artistic skill… although you will be almost startled with diversity of expression,” said Borden. “I handed out 98 clear, half round, headless, armless, upper torso mannequins. Of course a call for artists and creative ideas went out. The support was outstanding – without it, this kind of grassroots project could not have grown. Everyone involved knows they are helping make a difference.”

Borden’s heroic efforts were initially spurred by a close friendship, which, tragically, ended with her friend losing a battle to cancer. “I am blessed to have no one in my family impacted with this, but have had several friends lost to it,” said Borden. “I chaired this type of exhibition six years ago, at the encouragement of a dear friend Katie Johnson-Hoffman. We have since lost her to another cancer. The exhibition is dedicated to her.”

Artists who are creating distinct works for the ARTbreast undertaking are doing so “to celebrate the human spirit in the struggles, pain and strength of breast cancer sufferers.”

The Opening Reception is on Friday September 7, 2018 from 5pm to 9pm. The public is invited to come and vote for their favorite works at the First Friday Artists’ Reception. The top ten works of art will be part of a poster, which will be made available for purchase. Music: GZ 2.0: electric Guzheng by Matthew Burch.

Additionally, Saturday September 15, from 7pm to 9pm, is a Spoken Word/Poetry Event.

Finally, a Bidder’s Auction will be held on the night of Friday September 28, from 7pm to 10pm.

*Posters will be also be available for pick-up on Saturday, September 29, from 12 noon to 4:00pm.

“Our goal is to encouraging people, or a group of people, to select one of the pieces of art to donate in the honor of a loved one to their oncology, GYN, or mammogram office to encourage dialog and self-awareness in the future. Additionally this applies to any medical corporation (with an art budget) to do likewise.” – Susan Marie Borden

See Facebook for additional information on the ARTbreast events, which will take place at the Artspace Buffalo Gallery – 1219 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14209

All donations of this art form will go to a local organizations dedicated to breast cancer survivors, to assist those who are struck with this devastating disease.