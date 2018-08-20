Another Win for the Black Rock Village Renovation Project

Niagara Street, in Black Rock, is starting to buzz. The Black Rock Riverside Alliance (BRRAlliance) has garnered support from the Better Buffalo Fund’s Buffalo Main Streets Initiative*, in order to renovate another building facade in the district as part of the Black Rock Village Renovation Project.
The two that we see here are storefronts for the Black Rock Historical Society, and Angie’s Pizza House. Both of these entities were in sore need for aesthetic upgrades. The new upgrades to this fantastic brick structure coincide with the plans for updated infrastructure on Niagara Street.
When all is said and done, this section of Black Rock will look pretty spiffy, especially since a couple other neighboring buildings have already been recipients of Main Streets Initiative funding.
This is big news for Black Rock, as this historic part of town will now be looking sharper than ever. Louie’s Foot Long Hot Dogs recently opened across the street from this building, and another building, just down the street, is being refurbished (more on that coming soon).
When Black Rock Historical Society, and Angie’s Pizza House are both back up and fully operation, I will be paying a visit, to eat, and to explore the fascinating collection of historic memorabilia that the society has acquired and displayed.
*Empire State Development – Homes and Community Renewal