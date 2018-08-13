Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

All Hands On Deck To Preserve Our Ships

0 Comments

When you think about the Buffalo waterfront, what comes to mind? Some people might think of the nature preserves, while others might think of kayaking. The waterfront means different things to different people.

One of the most iconic and memorable sights along the waterfront are the military ships at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. The USS Little Rock, USS The Sullivans, and USS Croaker have come to define the Inner Harbor in a way that nothing else could. These ships have stood the test of time, awing countless youngsters, and military/history buffs, as they sit proudly along our waters.

Unfortunately, it takes a lot of work, and a lot of funding, to keep these impressive ships intact. That means that each year the Naval & Military Park host a fundraiser, where the community can come and show its support for these historic decommissioned warships.

All Hands On Deck To Preserve Our Ships

August 14, 2018

6pm to 9pm

Live music, food, drinks, & guided ship tours

Get tickets

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments