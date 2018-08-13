When you think about the Buffalo waterfront, what comes to mind? Some people might think of the nature preserves, while others might think of kayaking. The waterfront means different things to different people.
One of the most iconic and memorable sights along the waterfront are the military ships at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. The USS Little Rock, USS The Sullivans, and USS Croaker have come to define the Inner Harbor in a way that nothing else could. These ships have stood the test of time, awing countless youngsters, and military/history buffs, as they sit proudly along our waters.
Unfortunately, it takes a lot of work, and a lot of funding, to keep these impressive ships intact. That means that each year the Naval & Military Park host a fundraiser, where the community can come and show its support for these historic decommissioned warships.
All Hands On Deck To Preserve Our Ships
August 14, 2018
6pm to 9pm
Live music, food, drinks, & guided ship tours