Achieve your Musical Goals at Main Stage Studios

Music changes everything! It can improve your mood, enhance learning and cognitive thinking, increase intelligence and ward off effects of the brain aging. Who wouldn’t stand up and sing?
Main Stage Studios offers private, customized instruction in voice, piano, guitar and acting for all ages. Students exit their lessons with a heightened sense of accomplishment, growth and over all feel-good vibes. With convenient locations on East Aurora’s Roycroft Campus and in the heart of Downtown Buffalo at 367 Delaware Avenue, all levels are welcome from beginner to professional.
“Our goal is to provide the community and students with a safe, creative space to explore music,” says Buffalo-born owner, performer and educator Leah Wietig. “Every student comes in with individual goals that range from singing at their daughter’s wedding to joining their community choir. We help students define and achieve their musical aspirations.”
Main Stage Studios hosts four recitals per year. Past performance venues have included the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, the Roycroft Power House, Westminster Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, and the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall. All students are encouraged to perform when it fits their musical goals. “Our community recitals are a great way for our students to practice performing and continue to achieve their goals,” says Wietig.
Teachers at Main Stage are all active performers and educators in the community and beyond and can be seen performing with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, at MusicalFare Theatre, 710 Main and even in the band 10,000 Maniacs. “There is no one size fits all mentality. Each student has their own needs, and we make every effort to meet them,” says MSS teacher Maggie Zindle.
Main Stage’s high school students are often preparing for roles in musicals or for a college audition. Many students take lessons at the studio for their entire high school career. Karen Brown’s daughter is one of them. “When you are ready to achieve your full musical potential begin your journey at MSS. It is a unique environment where compassion, creativity, character and classical training expertise come together to inspire students to reach musical goals they hadn’t even imagined,” says Karen Brown whose daughter has studied voice at the studio for her entire high school career.
Main Stage Studios accepts new students throughout the year. Studio owner, Leah Wietig notes that fall enrollment has begun for voice, piano, acting and guitar lessons.