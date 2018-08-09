A Night of Music & Burlesque @ Milkie’s

If there was ever a place to catch a good music and burlesque show, it would have to be Milkie’s. Milkie’s was once the home of Lance Diamond, a lounge singer extraordinaire who managed to capture the essence of the club, with its mirrored stage walls and throwback retro bar atmosphere, similar to something that you might see in the movie Goodfellas. Buffalo used to be full of these types of lounge bars, where people could go and catch intimate acts of live music, burlesque, comedy, etc.

In recent years, these types of bawdy lounge-friendly acts have been making a comeback in Buffalo, thanks to producers such as Vanessa Oswald and venues such as Milkie’s (the former Elmwood Lounge).

On Saturday, August 11, Oswald will be putting on a show that features a number of music and burlesque acts. The music acts (originals and covers) include:

Moxy Cleaveland Cabaret composed of Moxy Cleaveland and Ziggy Spruce – A folksy-punk acoustic duo from Niagara Falls. Taking pop hits and turning them into new endeavors for your listening pleasure.

Robin Bank$ – Straight from Hollywood, she is currently on the run from her latest heist. Singer/songwriter/showtune nympho.

Kerry Fey – A cheeky folk rock guitarist/singer/songwriter who throws her personal experiences right in your face in a way that’s adorable.

Burlesque performances include: Sugatush, Fiona Fatale, Sapphire SeaQueen, and Duchess Harding.

“This show is basically a collaborative show with live musicians and burlesque dancers,” says Oswald. “The live musicians will be playing a set each, of their original music and covers, and their sets will also include covers of popular songs in which the dancers will join them. These dance performances will be interspersed throughout each musician’s set. Examples of some of the cover songs we’ll be dancing to: Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke, Habits (Stay High) by Tove Lo, and Sex and Candy by Marcy Playground.”

I wanted to do something exciting and outside of the norm when it comes to burlesque in Buffalo. I also wanted to encourage collaboration between artists. There are so many talented artists in Buffalo and I feel like adding the live music element to burlesque brings an intriguing level of spontaneity and unpredictability to the movement and to the performance, which will be enjoyable not only for the audience, but for the performers as well. – Vanessa Oswald

The evening is set to be a real showstopper. Bring your friends out to enjoy a series of shows that will have you singing, laughing, and hooting and hollering. Come join Oswald and friends for…

A Night of Music & Burlesque @ Milkie’s

Saturday August 11, 2018

9 PM to 1 AM

Milkie’s on Elmwood | 522 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

Cover: $5

Doors at 9pm | Show at 10 pm

See Facebook event for details