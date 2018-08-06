In August of 1906, the original Scajaquada Canoe Club held a lantern parade on Gala Waters (Hoyt Lake) in Delaware Park. In recent years, the resuscitated Scajaquada Canoe Club has paid tribute to that historic event, by recreating the celebration.
Reliving the magic of the original lantern paddle 112 years ago.
On Saturday, August 11, The Scajaquada Canoe Club, in conjunction with The Buffalo Maritime Center, will host the 6th annual Lantern Parade. People are encouraged to launch their small crafts onto the lake, starting at 8:00pm (sun sets at 8:30pm – there will be a new moon on that day). The crafts should be outfitted with some sort of lantern, whether the light source is derived from lights sticks, running lights, headlights… as long as the craft is properly lit, then everyone will be happy. Rowers and paddlers should also have personal floatation devices on their boats, to ensure that participants are safe and sound.
Find the Scajaquada Canoe Club on Facebook.
Lead image courtesy Scajaquada Canoe Club (2016 Lantern Parade)