Each year, homebrewers gather together at Resurgence Brewing Company to compete for top prizes, while supporting the stalwart efforts of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This is a chance for beer lovers to sample beers that they would otherwise never get to taste. Altogether there will be over 20 locally-brewed beers available to sample, as selected by Niagara Association of Homebrewers and The Dude Hates Cancer.
Taste over 20 creative beers donated by members of the bustling local homebrew community. Help decide which beer takes top prize!
This annual homebrew competition has become a real crowd favorite. The event provides the opportunity for talented homebrewers to shine, at a venue that is dedicated to promoting the art of craft brewing. By making a $25 donation to cancer research, attendees can be a part of homebrewing history in the making.
5th Annual The Dude’s Homebrew Competition
Saturday, August 11, 2018
12 PM – 3 PM
Resurgence Brewing Company b| 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
$25 donation, 100% of which goes to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society